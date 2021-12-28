Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.