Mary Ann Thelen, age 79 of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Patrick - St. Anthony Catholic Parish, with Fr. Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
