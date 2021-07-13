Mrs. Mary DeWitt, age 87, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. She was born October 25, 1933, in Grand Rapids to Ralph and Margaret (Werkman) Popma. On September 10, 1955, she married Howard DeWitt in Grand Rapids, and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2007.
Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. She worked as a greeter at Meijer for over 20 years and loved her job there. She enjoyed traveling, camping and going to the casino. Mary also enjoyed square dancing with Howard. She will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.