Mary Frances Corgan, 71, passed away on May 4, 2023, with family by her side.
Mary was born July 28, 1951, in Muskegon, Michigan to James and Frances Corgan. She graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelor of Science and was further credentialed as a Medical Technologist (ASCP) and Specialist of Blood Bank Technology. Mary spent her career with the Red Cross in Lansing, Michigan and managing the lab at United Blood Systems in Phoenix, Arizona. She was also published in the journal of Immunohematology.
