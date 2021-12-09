Mary Jean Palmer, age 78 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at home. She was born on October 10, 1943, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Harry and Janet (DeJager) Pothoff. Mary married Larry Palmer on June 26, 1964, in Muskegon.
Mary graduated from North Muskegon High School, and later attended Muskegon School of Business (now Baker College). In her early working years, she worked for K-Don Engineering, as well as Gardner-Denver in the office. Mary primarily was a homemaker who took care of many of the neighborhood children, as well as her grandkids. She was a long-time member of First Reformed Church, where she sang in the church choir and was a Sunday school teacher, as well as cooking for Wednesday night dinners at the church for 16 years. Mary was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Mary also served as Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, and was on a women’s morning bowling league for many years. She was a big Detroit Tigers fan who enjoyed baking and cooking, and especially loved watching her grandkids play soccer and baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.