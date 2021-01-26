Mary Jane Pyle of Howard City, Michigan (formerly of Grand Haven, Michigan), age 76, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. She was born to Harold and Stella (Waskin) Bredehoft on April 5, 1944, in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Mary Jane is survived by four sons: David (Joann) Pyle, Mike Plaggemars, Tom (Barbara) Plaggemars, Steve (Heidi) Plaggemars; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen (Gary) Thompson and Sandra (Doug) Jones; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 30 years, Gerald Pyle; adored granddaughter, Allison Pyle; and both parents, Harold and Stella.
