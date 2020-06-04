Mary Jo Schuld, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born October 7, 1938, in Grand Haven to James Joseph and Helen Marie (Meyer) Schuld.
Mary Jo was the owner and editor of three newspapers – The Austinite, Northwest Passage and Portage Park Passage – for many years. She then established The Austin Career Education Center, with Sister Colette Jolie. Mary Jo was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake. She loved gardening, Lake Michigan and the Grand Haven area, and was an avid reader. Mary Jo was a very giving person, helping many in need. She would often be heard saying, “Do they need help?”
