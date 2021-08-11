The Memorial Service for Mary Kay Alguire will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at United Methodist Church of the Dunes. Visitation will be held in the Wiltse Center at the church from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service and immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation or the United Methodist Church of the Dunes to support the charitable work they do in the community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mary Kay’s online guestbook and view her full obituary.
