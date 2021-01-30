Mary Kim Barnes, age 48, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born January 23, 1973, in Vietnam and was adopted to Sandra Kail and Michael Barnes.
Whatever we thought we were doing for Mary Kim she returned tenfold, she spread joy and love into the world like no other. Truly an amazing gift sent from God. She has returned to heaven now, but there is no doubt she will still be impacting the lives of all that knew her.
