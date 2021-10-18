Mary Louise (nee Keefer) Bernia, age 85, of Mt. Clemens, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Mary Lou was born April 12, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She retired as a florist with Kroger and enjoyed staying active in her community. She was a member of several community groups including Ann Arbor Coterie, GBU District 630, Loyal Order of Moose, and House by the Side of the Road. She never stopped cheering for U of M football.
