Mary Louise LaMourie, age 94, of Nunica passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Lakeshore Assisted Living in Grand Haven, Michigan. She was born August 16, 1927, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Charles H. and Stella M. (Marksberry) Windhorst; and married Lyle “Pete” Omer LaMourie on December 9, 1948, in Berkely, California. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2011.
Mary worked at Oldsmobile General Motors for 20 years as a secretary, retiring in 1985. She has lived in the Grand Haven area since September 2012, previously living in Perry, Michigan. Mary was a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church and previously at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morrice, Michigan. She enjoyed everything, especially painting, gardening, basket making, bicycling, camping, tennis and in her first 30 years ballet. She and her husband enjoyed spending winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Most of all she loved family and family gatherings.
