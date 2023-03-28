Mary Lu Landgren, age 75, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence. “Louie”, as she was known, was born in Evanston, Illinois on Oct. 8, 1947, to James and Doris (DuBee) Landgren.
Mary Lu spent her school years in Chicago, and summers were spent at Spring Lake in the cottage belonging to her grandparents, Stuart and Lucile DuBee. Louie spent most of her adult life teaching in various places around the world. Most recently, she resided in the cottage of her childhood on Spring Lake.
