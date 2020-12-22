Mary M. Fullerton, age 92, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at her daughter’s home. She was born February 16, 1928, in Muskegon to Harold and Gertrude (Wainwright) Mosier. In June 1951, she married Thomas Fullerton, and he preceded her in death on November 11, 1967.
Mary was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven. She volunteered her time at the hospital gift shop and chaperoned the Ms. Coast Guard queen for many years. She was a member of the Garden Club, Four Pointes, the Women’s Club and her knitting group from church. She loved music, especially listening to the Prevailing Winds Community Band that her son, Robert, is the director. Mary was the hostess at Bil Mar Restaurant for over 12 years and never liked to miss a Tigers game on TV. She enjoyed her garage sale hunting, followed by lunch, and was always on the lookout for another angel to add to her collection. She loved family gatherings, concerts, grandkids’ sporting events and any party. Most of all, family was what she lived for and never missed an opportunity to spend time with any of them. And, even though her family loved her dearly, she always said, “I love you more!” She will be greatly missed.
