Mary M. Rivera, age 75, met her Lord and Savior Thursday evening, August 19, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was born on May 25, 1946, to Gerrit and Wilhelmina (Boyink) Byl in Grand Haven, Michigan. She was a faithful servant of her Lord and trusted and depended on Him in all aspects of her life.
Mary dedicated her life to being a proud mother, loving grandmother and wonderful great-grandmother. She was an avid fisher and was known as being the infamous “Pike Slayer.” She had a passion for playing card games and was the master of Phase 10 and Kings in the Corner. Mary had a love for cooking and was also well known in the West Michigan area for her homemade tacos and sticky buns, which her doctors and nurses were spoiled with. She had a knack for writing cards and also enjoyed exploring and traveling new places. Mary was the type of woman who would light up the room and her personality was one to be remembered always. She was generous and selfless by nature, and had the ability to always see life through a positive lens. Mary had a radiating, vivacious and playful personality that was balanced with the right amount of stubbornness. She was a tender-loving and faithful spirit who truly touched the lives of many.
