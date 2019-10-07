Mary Schulkes

Mary D. Schulkes, age 82 of Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home.
She was born on March 7, 1937, in New York, NY to the late John and Gramatiki Pantalis. Mary married Joseph E. Schulkes on March 7, 1971, in Jersey City, N.J. He passed away on April 26, 2015. Mary moved to Grand Haven in 2002 from Jersey City, NJ.
She is survived by her sister, Constatine Pirrotta of Grand Haven; nephews, John (Glenda) Jenkins, Paul Pirrotta Jr., and William and John Lappis. Also surviving is her close friend, Corinne French.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hillside Cemetery in Rutherford, N.J. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mary’s online guestbook.
