Mary “Sue” Susan Dobson, age 70, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born January 21, 1952, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to James Sr. and Laurel (Hallesy) Trim.
When Sue was in middle school, her family moved from the Upper Peninsula to Grand Haven, Michigan, and she would eventually graduate from Grand Haven High School. In high school, she met the love of her life, Larry J. Dobson, and they married on November 6, 1971. This November would have marked 51 wonderful years of marriage.
