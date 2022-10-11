Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain...which may be heavy in the evening. Becoming windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain...which may be heavy in the evening. Becoming windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.