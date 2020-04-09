Mary TenHagen passed away peacefully with her family at home on April 7. She was born November 4, 1926, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Krien and Marie VerBerkmoes Sr.

She leaves her husband, Russell TenHagen, after 73 years of marriage; and her children: Sandra TenHagen, Christine Brown (Dave), Rosemary Bishop (Ron), and Rusty TenHagen. Mary is also survived by her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. She will also be missed by many friends who were touched by her love.

