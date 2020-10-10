MaryAnne Mrvos, age 79, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Muskegon on September 13, 1941, to Arthur and Katherine (Williams) Edlund.
MaryAnne was a talented artist, known for her watercolors and art-based painting of her love of nature. She enjoyed traveling, golf and skiing. In the mid 1990s, she moved to Traverse City and then to Montana, before moving back to the Spring Lake in 2016. She will be greatly missed.
