Dr. Mathias Georg Weitz, age 74 of Grand Haven (formerly of Oxford, MI), died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities
- Young Grand Haven man played 'crucial' role in battle at Gettysburg
- GHHS students honor 'heroism of each and every veteran'
- Lions tasked with slowing down Fields in Chicago trip
- Tigers' Reyes off 40-man roster amid flurry of moves
- First half of NFL season produces faster games
- Veterans honored at Heartwood Lodge
- West Catholic overpowers Trojan volleyball in regional final
Most Popular
Articles
- Election results
- Incumbents retain seats in GHAPS school board race
- Ground broken on Tribune Lofts
- Lane closures on Beacon Blvd. to begin Monday
- Businesses seek expansion of social district
- 6 candidates running for GH school board seats
- Paul Kraus in lead for Ottawa County family law judge seat
- Love in Action to offer Thanksgiving Day Feast
- What's on your ballot?
- NORA tries again with millage proposal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Not all boys are boys; not all girls are girls (9)
- Community Center rebranded as Central Park Place (4)
- Your Views (4)
- Campaign filing report: Grand Haven school board (3)
- Spring Lake school board votes to take LGBTQ+ book off shelves (3)
- Campaign filings report: Spring Lake school board (3)
- Dear Donald Trump: You are not a dictator (2)
- Local church displays tombstones to highlight gun violence in America (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Election Letters Policy (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (1)
- WMEAC: A new wave of voters are concerned about the environment (1)
- U-M's Harbaugh expects 4 MSU players to be charged (1)
- Prop 3: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal (1)
- One book does not lead to a slippery slope (1)
- Tribune recovering from printing press issues (1)
- Four Michigan State football players suspended for roles in Michigan tunnel incident (1)
- BLP crew returns from post-hurricane duty in Florida (1)
- 2020 election denier resurfaces in Michigan county clerk's office (1)
- United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism (1)
- Get to know your candidates for state Senate (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Looking at our fair city (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Election results (1)
- School board needs to be reminded about public, purpose and power (1)
- Busting the myths of Down syndrome (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.