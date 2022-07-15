The Memorial Mass for Matilda DeGarmo will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
