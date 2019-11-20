It is with deep sorrow that the family of Matthew D. Gleason announce his passing on September 16, 2019, at his residence in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Matthew is survived by his son, Nicholas in Waterloo, Iowa; mother, Betty (Bobbi) Gleason of Spring Lake, Michigan; sister, Jennifer Douse, and brother in-law, Edward Douse, of Lake Wylie, S.C.; niece, Hailey Hodges of Charlotte, N.C.; and nephew, Hunter Douse of Atlanta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, William Gleason; and brother, Scott Gleason.
Matthew was born August 14, 1958, and raised in Grand Haven. He attended Grand Haven High School, Class of 1976. He relocated south to Palm Beach, Florida, where he remained over 38 years. Matthew worked as a supervisor with Dudley Master Association Inc. in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Matt was an avid sports fan, with a passion for golf, football, tennis and billiards. He had a vast collection of sports memorabilia and autographs collected from his favorite golfers from the PGA Tour in Palm Beach.
He was a kind soul; never met a stranger and struck up conversation with all that crossed his path. His booming voice and quirky sense of humor will remain in our hearts and minds forever.
A private memorial at sea, scattering of ashes will be held later.
Luke 20:36: “For they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection.”
Memorials may be made in Matt’s name to the American Heart Association, Humane Society/shelters or charities of your choice.
