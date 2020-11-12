Our dearly loved son, Matthew, born September 10, 1982, was taken from us suddenly on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 38, to be with his Heavenly Father. The vibrant presence he brought to our lives has been extinguished too soon.
Matthew was a young man with an ardent devotion to his Lord and Savior. He will always be the cherished son of Daniel and Marva, and a beloved brother to Angela and her husband Eric, as well as an uncle who was adored by his nephew and niece. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends whom he held dear.
