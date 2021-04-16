Mr. Matthew Koops, age 33, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 12, 2021. He was born July 30, 1987, in Kalamazoo to Tom Koops and Katherine Cone.
Matthew was a graduate of Spring Lake High School and a member of the wrestling and football team, as well as the theater group. He enjoyed fishing, the University of Michigan sports, going to the cabin, singing karaoke and doting over his nephews. Matthew was a salesman for Preferred Automotive in Grand Haven and will be greatly missed.
