Matthew Koops, 33, of Grand Haven died Monday, April 12, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
ALERT
Latest News
- 'It’s not just a cool golf course'
- Scaled-back Heritage Festival includes run, market, car show
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar 4-15
- Whitmer defends DHHS director vacationing out of state without being fully vaccinated
- Car running red light causes 5-car crash, police say
- Laker boys lacrosse light on experience but excited for return to play
- Wednesday's update: 7,955 new cases, 33 deaths in Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies from injuries received in Friday morning crash
- 'We were confused'
- Woman critically injured in crash on US 31
- Schools moving to remote learning after spring break
- Developer/treasure hunter excited by discovery of old tractor on work site
- Whitmer urges halt of high school classes, youth sports
- Lorie Jane Dewitt
- Downtown spruce-up to begin season of village events
- SL woman killed in head-on crash on M-104
- Grand Haven cancels Fourth of July fireworks show
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (14)
- Play ball: Jumping on the 'hate Atlanta' bandwagon (12)
- It's your money, so you decide (7)
- Your Views (6)
- Continued pressure on BLP needed to save Grand Haven (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Ask Whitmer when she'll set Michigan free (4)
- States have no good reason for refusing to expand Medicaid (3)
- GOP chair calls top Democratic women 'witches' (3)
- Donald Trump champions the right to die in vaccine message (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.