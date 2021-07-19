Mrs. Mattie “Lee” O’Grady, age 94, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. She was born May 1, 1927, in Bloomberg, Texas, to Roy and Minnie (Holder) Parkis. On November 1, 1974, she married Kenneth O’Grady in Stanton, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2017.
Lee enjoyed working with her hands in the garden, sewing and knitting, or spending time in the kitchen baking. All those things will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.