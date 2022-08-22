Mrs. Maureen Lee Campbell, age 84, passed away August 19, 2022. She was born October 13, 1937, to Maurice T. and Margaret L. (Jackson) Wood, and grew up in St. Ignace, Michigan, during the time when the Mackinac Bridge was built.
After graduating from Butterworth School of Nursing, she worked as a registered nurse at Butterworth Hospital, and then at University of Michigan Medical Center eventually specializing in neurosurgery. While working in Ann Arbor, she met and fell in love with Norman J. Campbell, who was completing his graduate work in engineering at the University of Michigan. They were married September 8, 1962, in St. Ignace. Shortly after they were wed, Norm’s career led them to Burbank, California, where they lived for three years. They returned to the Detroit area of Michigan for five years and then settled in North Muskegon in 1970.
