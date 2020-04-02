Maxi Phillips, age 71, of Grand Haven Township passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at home.
She was born February 26, 1949, in Detroit, to Stanley and Dorothy Ksen. She attended Detroit Pershing High School and Wayne State University. Her business career was with Westin Hotels, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. She is most proud of raising a family and special-needs daughter with disabilities, Anastasia N. Phillips. Maxi lovingly spent hours at Special Olympics, president of the school’s parent association and supporting funding for schools for those with special needs. This was all accomplished while making business moves for her husband, from Detroit to Atlanta to Chicago, and then Los Angeles, and finally retiring in Grand Haven.
