Maxine Vivian Bolton, age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born July 7, 1923, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Edward and Bernice (Cryderman) Hogan.
Maxine graduated from Muskegon High School and then attended Muskegon Business College. She was employed at Michigan Telephone Company for 10 years and then went on to work for the Ottawa County 58th District Court in Grand Haven for 39 years. While working for Ottawa County, she served as a clerk for 10 years and then a chief court clerk for 29 years. Maxine retired in 2008, at the age of 85.
