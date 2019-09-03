Maynard DeGarmo

Maynard Irving DeGarmo, age 82, of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus. He was born November 26, 1936, in Boy River, Minnesota, to the late Robert A. and Mable (Hicks) DeGarmo.
Maynard married Matilda DeVerney on July 1, 1977, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1969, during the Vietnam War, and in the Army National Guard from 1977 to 1985. Maynard was a lifetime member of the VFW Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326 and the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28, both of Grand Haven. He was a proud veteran who took pride in wearing the color red every Friday in honor of the fallen Marines.
Maynard worked as a machine operator and driver for Keebler Co. for 23 years. He had a passion for traveling, and enjoyed the time spent with his family taking trips in the camper and motorhome all over the United States. Maynard enjoyed sharing stories of his travels with others, and he was especially proud that he covered all but two of the 50 states during his travels. He liked being outdoors taking care of his lawn and tilling his bountiful garden in Ada, Michigan, where he grew corn, strawberries, tomatoes, green beans, zucchini and much more.
Maynard will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 42 years, Matilda; daughter, May Elda DeGarmo; sons: James, Andrew, Henry (Amy) and Eric (Kim) DeGarmo; step-children: Floyd (Susan) DeGarmo, Cheryl DeGarmo, Patrick (Lori) DeGarmo, Marie Abraham, Roberta (Lewis) Corner, Madeline (Scott) Hamlin, Angela DeGarmo and Joseph (Holly) DeGarmo; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Bruce DeGarmo. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Hentschel; son, Michael DeGarmeaux; son-in-law, Jack Abraham; and brothers: Robert, Donald and Wallace DeGarmo.
The Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Father Ayub Francis Nasar officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Full Military Rites will be performed by the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28 and the VFW Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326. Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Maynard’s online guestbook.
