Melissa Amanda Woolley, age 66, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born January 7, 1955, in Bessemer, Alabama, to Preston A. and Ruth E. (Hall) Little; and married Frank Cambra “Rusty” Woolley on April 4, 2015, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Melissa was the store manager for Love INC in Spring Lake, and loved her job and coworkers. She attended Harvest Bible Church in Spring Lake. Melissa loved life, rescuing anything whether bugs, plants or items that could be “repurposed.” She took it as a challenge to always speak to a stranger and would always make a new friend. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family and friends.
