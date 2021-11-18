Melody Annette Stevens, age 60 of Robinson Township, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born on July 28, 1961, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Ronald and Norma (Ellcey) Schroeder.
Melody graduated from Grand Haven High School and then married Jonathan Stevens Jr. on October 24, 1987, in Grand Haven. She was a lifelong resident of the area and enjoyed staying home to raise her and Jonathan’s three children while he worked. Melody cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and was an exceptional baker who loved baking goodies for her family and friends. Melody also enjoyed coloring and doodling and doing paint-by-number.
