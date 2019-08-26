Mrs. Melva Gieske, age 84, of Nunica passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born February 13, 1935, in Nunica to Alvin and Eva (Carlson) Stark. On November 3, 1956, she married Jared Gieske and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2016.
Melva was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and was an avid reader, enjoyed baking, knitting and listening to the Tigers on the radio. She also had a passion for her farm animals and spending time in her garden.
She is survived by her son, Gregory (Tinna) Gieske of Nunica; grandson, Nathan (Morgan) Gieske; sister, Evelyn (Howard) Shears; stepchildren: Jared (Linda) Gieske, Jeffrey (Nancy) Gieske, Gwen (Butch) Steadman and their families; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gayl Koster; and step- grandson, Matthew Gieske.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial
contributions in memory of Melva may be given to Ottawa County 4-H or Elara Caring. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.