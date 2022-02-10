Windy. Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Melvin “Mel” Eugene Rouwhorst, age 90 of Robinson Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital with his wife, Rosalie, by his side. He was born on January 15, 1932, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Charles and Susie (Bolthouse) Rouwhorst. Mel grew up the fourth of six boys. At the age of 10, his father passed away, and Mel worked jobs after school to help support the family.
Mel proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, during the Korean conflict. Shortly after, Mel met and married Rosalie June Witkowski on January 28, 1956, in Grand Haven. Throughout his life, Mel was employed by Teledyne, Oldberg's and Bastian Blessing, among others. He was a Golden Eagle member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 925, and was also a member of the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28.
