Melvin “Mel” Hardy Camp, age 89 of Grand Haven, passed away on March 29, 2022, at Holland Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on October 18, 1932, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Howard and Evelyn (Beamer) Camp.
Mel graduated from Muskegon Heights High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1949 to 1952, serving one year in Korea during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he met and then married Sharon McCarthy on June 18, 1955, in Grand Haven. Mel started out working for Farr View Dairy, and then worked as a custodian at Peach Plains Elementary School. Mel later became an agent for State Farm Insurance of Grand Haven in business with his brother-in-law, Pat McCarthy. He was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish for most of his life and former Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Mel was also a member of the Grand Haven Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 925, and long-time member of the North Ottawa Rod & Gun Club, where he was on their competition pistol team. Mel also taught hunters safety courses for several years at the Rod & Gun Club. He was a good singer and had participated in musicals in the past.
