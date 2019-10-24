Melvin “Mel” Dale Herrington, age 82, of Spring Lake, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. He was born August 21, 1937, in Allendale, Michigan, to the late Harold and Gertrude (VanDoorne) Herrington.
Mel married Judith Boyink on July 18, 1959, in Grand Haven. He graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a life-long resident of the Tri-Cities area. Mel proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve Corps from 1956 to 1958. He was a member of the Grand Haven Eagles, Aerie 925, and worked as a foreman for Story & Clark Piano Factory for over 25 years. Mel then sought employment in sales; selling carbide tooling, and later, becoming a traveling salesman. He enjoyed traveling to and spending time in Florida during the winter months, and also enjoyed golfing and playing cards.
Mel will be remembered and missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy; daughters, Debra (John) Wuich of Gunny, Illinois, and Christine (Richard) Grabman of Spring Lake; son, Jeffery Herrington of Nunica; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; in-laws, Sandra Krause and Steven (Cheryl) Boyink; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernard and Donald Herrington; and sister-in-law, Barbara Feenstra.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Mel’s online guestbook.
