Melvin “Mel” Rouwhorst, 90, of Grand Haven died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Friday's update: Ottawa County's new case count nearly 550 per day
- YMCA to host open house Saturday
- Local roundup: Laker skiers finally get started; WMC basketball earns win over Montague
- Police recover body believed to be missing GVSU student
- Bucs swim/dive ready for weeks ahead, hit state cut with win over Caledonia
- State Briefs
- The lines have been drawn: Tri-Cities will receive new representation in redrawn districts
- Grand Haven's port sees 118 deliveries in now-closed season
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify victim of decades-old cold case
- Longtime local CO retires
- Chinese restaurant owners targeted in multiple home burglaries in Ottawa County
- 5 things to know about ordering free COVID tests
- 'A huge blessing to our family': Sidekicks offers fun for students with special needs
- City Council frustrated with BLP over Harbor Island cleanup
- Tuesday's update: Ottawa County's average of new cases exceeding 500 per day
- YMCA debuts revamped group exercise studio
- Peregrine falcons looking for new nesting spot
- Winter weather advisory through Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The Republican Party owns Jan. 6, 2021 (25)
- What we learned: 2021 filled with hard lessons (8)
- Benson has conflict in ruling on Whitmer’s recall cash (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (4)
- A priest’s views on recreational weed in Grand Haven (4)
- Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em – if not, then zip it (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Acknowledging disparities is an important step (2)
- Start small to change the world (2)
- Biden rants, while inflation rages (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- BLP expresses desire to retain diesel plant building (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- I have but one resolution this year (2)
- As road deaths skyrocket, Michigan should boost safety laws, group says (1)
- City sells trolleys to pair of local businesses (1)
- Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy (1)
- Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows (1)
- A tribute to former Ships Log author 'Mr. Fox' (1)
- Doing all things through the One who gives us strength (1)
- Up in smoke: City Council lacks authority to create marijuana ballot measure (1)
- Finding forever homes for furry friends (1)
- Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID (1)
- BLP insists it's not at odds with EGLE (1)
- Ageism is not just a trendy term, it’s a thing! (1)
- My favorite Christmas traditions (1)
- Gov. Whitmer supports vaccine mandate; AG would defend (1)
- How Grand Haven man became rooted in RC industry (1)
- City Council OKs wage hike for seasonal employees (1)
- New billboard honors fallen police officer (1)
- Are we concerned about ‘breakthrough’ cases? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Packing the Supreme Court should be off the table (1)
- Wheeler arraignment postponed to Friday (1)
- The perfect Christmas gift? Cash (1)
- Two years of the pandemic, and we're still not in the clear — but there's room for optimism (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.