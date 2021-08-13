Merle Verne “Skip” Nellist, age 80, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late Merle Wayne and Marie (Lindberg) Nellist.
Skip grew up in the Spring Lake area and was a graduate of Coopersville High School. Upon his graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the Special Forces and Green Berets. Upon his return home from Vietnam, Skip re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served a total of 22 years in the military, retiring with the rank of tech sergeant. After his retirement, he settled in Albuquerque where he worked as a paramedic, taught Red Cross classes and was a medical courier. Skip enjoyed fishing, gardening, and raising roses and flowers, as well as working in his woodshop, where he would build furniture and wooden toys for his grandsons.
