Michael Allen Barrett, age 75, of Grand Haven, Michigan passed away Sunday July 2, 2023, at his home. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 6, 1948 to Raymond and Betty (Conklin) Barrett.
Mike loved to BBQ and was thrilled to beat his children in BBQ contests. He went to Spring Lake High School where he played football, participated in gymnastics and also was a life guard. Mike loved the Michigan State Spartans and the San Francisco 49ers. He worked as a truck driver for 50 years retiring from Prins Trucking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.