Michael C. Medbury, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born in Florida on January 25, 1952, to Arthur and Doris (Norconk) Medbury.
Michael served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Prior to 2009, Michael worked for Mercy Hospital in the maintenance department and for GMI in Muskegon. Mike enjoyed playing guitar and played in a band in his younger years. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting die-cast cars, and capturing nature and wildlife in photography and videos on his property.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Medbury; his wife, Karen Medbury; children: Seth Medbury, Steven Medbury, Cara Waldorf, Erin Dye and Heidi Medbury; nine grandchildren; sister, Debbie Koats (David Butler); nieces, nephews, several cousins, and brother-in-law Jim Koats. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; sister, Sharon; and niece, Jennifer.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444, with Pastor Jeff Elzinga officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be directed to your charity of choice. Burial will take place at Egelston Township Cemetery. Please visit the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.