Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 15F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 15F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Michael Charles Cuti, age 90, passed away on February 1, 2022, at Robbinswood Assisted Living where he had resided for almost four years. He was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on December 4, 1931, to Anthony and Violet Cuti. He graduated from Grand Haven Senior High and received an associate's degree from Kendall School of Design.
He served in the USAF and was stationed at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda. This is where he met Ruth Kennedy, and they were married there in 1952 and had a daughter, Deborrah (Ralya), and son, Michael. The family moved back to Grand Haven in 1954 and later another son, Charles, was born. After divorcing, Mike moved to the Grand Rapids area, where he worked in the printing business. He later married Catherine Cole and they eventually moved to Tucson, Arizona. The hot, desert climate suited him well. He continued in the printing business in sales for a company who handled some of the reprinting for notable southwestern artists such as DeGrazia and Rose and Erni Cabat, whom he enjoyed knowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.