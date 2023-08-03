Michael D. Bochenek, age 69 was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on November 26, 1953, to the late Walter and Dorothy (Stygstra) Bochenek, and passed away on July 6, 2023.
Survivors include his children: Dana (Dan) Appel, Kelly (John) Carpentier, Joshuwa Myers, Jason (Sherri) Bochenek and Jennifer (Chris) Green; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Eugene (Lori) Bochenek, Kathi Jewell, Teri (William) Schmidt; several nieces and nephews; favorite felines, Rocky and Remy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Hayden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.