Michael Elwood Leslie, age 56 of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home. He was born November 13, 1963, in Grand Haven to Glenn F. and Constance M. (Modrack) Leslie. Michael married Jane Lynn Barense on July 30, 1994, in Holland, Michigan.
Michael graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1982, and was a life-long resident of Grand Haven. He worked for C.S. Grinding Specialty for several years and was known as being a hard worker. Michael enjoyed working outside in his garden and learned to cook by watching the Food Network; he enjoyed entertaining family and guests, showcasing his food creations. He also liked camping, fishing and bowling in a league in his spare time, and was a big Detroit Lions, U of M and NASCAR fan. He looked forward to the camaraderie and friendships he had with patrons of the Hiway Inn and Sporty’s, where you could often find him playing Keno. Michael will be remembered and missed by many.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Jane; daughters: Brittney Baldus, Kaylee Leslie and Kenzie Leslie, all of Grand Haven; grandson, Zander Leslie; parents, Connie and Glenn Leslie of Grand Haven; mother-in-law, Nancy Barense of Holland; sister, Diana Wait (Michael Miedema) of Grand Haven; brothers: Terry (Linda) Leslie of Grand Haven, Dan (Denise) Leslie of Tecumseh, Michigan, and Jimmy Leslie of Thompsonville, Michigan; sisters-in-law: Laurie (Steve) Strowenjans, Chris (Todd) Latchaw and Stacey (Jim) Edewaard; brother-in-law, Rob Barense; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Roger Barense; sister-in-law, Pat Leslie; and his best friend, Kenny Schmidt.
The Memorial Service for Michael will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made Spectrum Hospice of Grand Rapids or Klaassen Family Funeral Home: In Memory of Michael Leslie. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Michael’s online guestbook.
