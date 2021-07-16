Michael E. “Gene” Heibel, 81, of New Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 718 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo. Private burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo. Memorial donations in Mike’s name may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Mike’s Memory Book online may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
