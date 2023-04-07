Michael James Hellman, age 73, of Nunica, passed away Thursday April 6, 2023. Mike was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Paul and Phyllis (Dobson) Hellman. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Hellman and his constant companion Jake.
He was a graduate of Coopersville High School Class of 1967 and served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam on a River Boat. Mike loved spending time with family and friends, playing croquet at family gatherings, hunting and being outdoors and was a hopeless optimist and knew one day he would hit the lottery big.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.