Michael J. Ey, age 79 of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born March 5, 1941, in Frackville, Pennsylvania, to the late Jerome and Marie (Quinn) Ey.
Mike served in the United States Air Force for eight years. He was stationed at Pleiku Air Base during the Vietnam War. He worked over 31 years for the Federal Aviation Administration and retired as an air traffic control supervisor. Mike married the love of his life, Sherrie Marie Pontus, on November 30, 1968, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Mike enjoyed playing golf, skiing, hunting and fishing, and was an avid walker.
Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sherrie; son, Kevin (Laurie) Ey; daughters: Seann (Mike) Davis, Shannon (Greg) Rowely and Tamara (Joel) Meeusen; grandchildren: Lauran and Kyle Ey, Lucas and Jacob Meeusen, and Kara, Mya and Collin Rowely; and brothers: Jerome Ey, John Ey and William (Kathy) Ey.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Ann Ey.
Per Mike’s wishes, a private family service will take place at a later date.
To send a message or share a favorite memory to the family, sign Mike’s online guest book, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com.
