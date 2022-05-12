Michael "Mike" Louis Fortino passed away May 9, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on April 25, 1942, in Grand Haven.
Growing up in Grand Haven, Mike loved all sports but especially baseball, as he played from Little League to high school. He was a member of the GHHS 1960-61 baseball team that went undefeated for 52 games, a Grand Haven sports history record that became known as “the streak.” In 2008, he and his teammates were inducted into the Grand Haven Schools Foundation Hall of Fame. Mike also served in the Michigan National Guard and was a member of the local Jaycees.
