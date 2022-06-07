Michael John Mandrick, age 90 of Grand Haven, Mich., and Fernandina Beach, Fla., went to his heavenly home on June 4, 2022. Born on February 24, 1932, in Flint, Mich., to parents Michael Mandrick and Jenny (Gala) Mandrick, the eldest of 10 children.
He graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich. He served in the Naval Reserves and the U.S. Army. He was employed by the state of Michigan for 28 years as director of data processing division and Michigan Department of Civil Services, retiring in 1984.
(0) comments
