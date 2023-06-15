Michael Terrence Martin passed away peacefully Monday, June 5, 2023.
Husband of Kimberly. Devoted Father of Ryan (Melissa) Martin, Marisa (Joseph) Cadorin, Meagan (Keenan) Ary, Base Hammond and Sky Hammond. Loving Son of the late Terrence and the late Patricia, nee White, Martin. Fond Grandfather of Dean Martin, Luciano Cadorin, Liliana Cadorin and Kaelan Ary. Dear Brother of Jennifer (Robert) Reed, Timothy Martin, Linda Martin (Thomas Schumacher), Jeffrey (Laura) Martin and David (Nicole) Martin. Loving family member to Carol Macaulay and Terri, Angela and Tony West. Dear Uncle and Friend to many.
