Michael Thomas Walsh, age 80, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born January 19, 1940, in Grand Rapids to Thomas and Emily (Vissers) Walsh.
Michael proudly served his county in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and retired from the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28, enjoyed working on small engines and had a love for animals.
